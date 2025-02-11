NFL News: George Kittle sends powerful prediction for 49ers and Brock Purdy on next season

The San Francisco 49ers started the last NFL season as one of the contenders to go far after losing the 2024 Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, injuries hit quarterback Brock Purdy‘s team hard. Tight end George Kittle showed a strong belief in the upcoming campaign.

The 49ers‘ offseason needs to bring certainty after a disappointing year in which San Francisco was left out of the playoffs after three years of postseason play following a poor 6-11 record that left them in last place in the NFC West division.

Kittle is a key player for the 49ers and relies on the ability of Purdy and the rest of his teammates to show a better picture when the 2025 NFL season begins. Several months of preparation and rebuilding remain, but the 31-year-old veteran left a phrase worth recording.

Kittle’s strong prediction for 49ers in 2025 NFL season

“I am 100% sure that we will be back in the postseason in 2025. If you turn on our tape this year and besides like looking at ‘Hey we’re missing like 40 guys off our team’ it felt like we didn’t run the ball very well, we didn’t stop the run very well, we had a lot of turnovers on offense, and we didn’t get any turnovers on defense. Those four things together… really hard to win football games,” Kittle predicted and analyzed the 49ers’ performance in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before playing the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“Let’s get better at those things and, who knows, we might win six more games and you’re in the playoffs,” declared Kittle. The 49ers veteran noted that San Francisco had a very rough season because of the number of injuries that prevented them from performing well throughout the season.

Injuries were notably negative for the 49ers

Defensive solidity and offensive efficiency were diluted by injuries in what looked to be an interesting season for the 49ers. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw, Spencer Burford and Jordan Mason were some of the key names that were unavailable at some point in the season due to injury, among other absences that created a performance crisis in San Francisco.