Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier weighs in on Caitlin Clark’s future in the league

While the WNBA is on break, many stars are competing in the 3v3 league Unrivaled, created by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. However, one of the biggest absences is the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, who reportedly passed on a lucrative offer to join its first season.

However, Collier has said that the guard is welcome to join Unrivaled in the future. During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, the Minnesota Lynx forward said she understands why Clark needed a break.

“For Caitlin, I feel like it’s just been such a whirlwind,” Collier said. “Coming from college and all that came with that to being in her first WNBA season, it’s just a lot to handle. And there’s no break, especially for the rookies. They play for like 18 months straight or something crazy like that just going from both seasons. So I know she really needed that little mental break from basketball for a little bit.”

“But all [Unrivaled] can do is show her what we have and I think what we have here is really special. And of course we’re always going to have a spot for her and hopefully we can make it work in the future,” she added.

During the offseason, Unrivaled has not only been a major talking point, especially mid-free agency, but it has also drawn attention from viewers and fans. During its opening weekend, 3 million people tuned in to watch stars such as Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Kate Martin and more.

Caitlin Clark is ready for her sophomore year

While Clark had a successful first professional season, winning WNBA Rookie of the Year and helping the team reach the Playoffs for the first time since 2016, the guard has said that she has set her sight on the championship.

For the 2025 season, which will start on May 17, the Indiana Fever have brought several veterans to the roster such as DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard, while also retaining Kelsey Micthell.

As Clark prepares for her sophomore year, expectations are high for both her and the Fever. With a strengthened roster and increased attention on the team, she will aim to compete for a championship.

