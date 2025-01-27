The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a three-game NBA winning streak and are focused on climbing the Western Conference standings. Their recent success has been fueled by noticeable defensive improvements, a key area that has stabilized the team despite early-season struggles. Among the contributors is Dorian Finney-Smith who decided top opened up about his role in the team’s defensive resurgence.

“I’m just trying to make sure my voice is heard, my presence is felt. When I’m out there, just trying to be one of the loudest guys on the court…I can hear it bouncing back to me with LeBron and AD, they get to talking too once I get to yelling a lot. It’s been fun. I enjoy being out there with those guys. We just got to. . .collect wins,” stated Dorian Finney-Smith.

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2024, Dorian Finney-Smith has quickly embraced his role as both a vocal leader and a critical contributor. Renowned for his energy and elite defensive skills, Finney-Smith has made an immediate impact alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His ability to enhance communication on the court has helped foster a more cohesive and motivated team as the Lakers set their sights on a deep playoff run.

While his primary focus remains on defense, Finney-Smith’s offensive contributions have recently come into the spotlight. In the Lakers’ commanding 111-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on January 21, 2025, he delivered an impressive 16-point performance, proving that his value extends beyond defense.

Dorian Finney-Smith #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

As the Lakers continue their push for strong playoff positioning, Finney-Smith’s versatility and leadership will be vital to the team’s playoffs intentions. As predicted by the Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith’s defensive skills have been crucial for Lakers’ season as his blend of defensive intensity and offensive potential ensures he will remain an essential asset in the games ahead.

Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick shares surprising thoughts on Dorian Finney-Smith’s role

Dorian Finney-Smith’s defensive profile often flies under the radar among fans, but his role has proven to be pivotal for the Lakers. His contributions have been so significant that the team’s recent improvement can largely be attributed to his offensive impact as well. Even Lakers head coach JJ Redick had some surprising words for Finney-Smith, further emphasizing the importance of his presence on the court.

“Doe is a guy who, since day one in the NBA, has embraced his role, so the role is constant with him. And that’s being a hard-nose, switchable defender, being active with his hand defensively, being a talker, being a screener, cutter, spot-up shooter…He’s never going to step outside that role,” stated JJ Redick.

Despite the fact that his role is primarily defensive, Redick says that does not mean he cannot step up on offense, as we have already seen that he has efficient as well:“…we obviously hope that if he’s out there with more minutes, and we’re playing good, connected offense, that he will be the beneficiary of that by his ability to space, his ability to attack closeouts and his ability to cut.”

