The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a strong wave of momentum in the NBA, securing two consecutive victories that have vaulted them into playoff contention. A standout performance from star Anthony Davis dominated offensively being the best statistical player of the game in the team’s win over Tatum’ Boston Celtics. Adding to the buzz, Davis made surprising comments regarding LeBron James and Stephen Curry, which quickly became a trending topic across the league.

“It’s inspiring, you look at those two guys, two of the best ever to lace them up, like you say, arguably the greatest player of all time, greatest shooter of all time…But it’s inspiring man, to see them compete. I got a chance to, like, see all these guys firsthand with the Olympics this year. It’s kind of like, yeah, like, it’s a reason why these guys are who they are. But seeing Bron and Steph go at it like, we’ve had them a couple times in the playoffs,” stated Anthony Davis to Shams Charania on ESPN.

Anthony Davis recently praised veterans LeBron James and Stephen Curry for their remarkable longevity and continued dominance in the league. LeBron, at age 40, is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season, showcasing his ability to defy the limits of age. He remains the Lakers’ second-leading scorer and their top playmaker, proving that age is just a number for the four-time NBA champion.

Similarly, Stephen Curry continues to excel at 36, posting impressive averages of 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. As the leader of the Golden State Warriors, Curry tops the team in both scoring and assists, reaffirming his position as one of the league’s elite players.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to Dalton Knecht #4, who shot nine three pointers and scored 37 points, during a 124-118 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

What sets LeBron and Curry apart is their ability to maintain peak performance, leaving no room for younger players on their teams to surpass them. Their enduring dominance, combined with near-flawless physical conditioning, solidifies their status as two of the greatest players of all time.

Are the Lakers the favorite candidates to win this NBA championship?

While the Los Angeles Lakers have shown promise, they cannot yet be considered top contenders in a competitive field that includes teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the veteran leadership of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, combined with the emerging talent of Austin Reaves, will be crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive and securing a playoff spot.

Despite their underdog status, the Lakers’ wealth of experience makes them a team that should never be underestimated. With proven champions like Davis and LeBron leading the way, the Lakers remain a threat in high-stakes games where experience often outweighs expectations.