Lakers’ JJ Redick sends strong message about trade rumors surrounding LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Despite an inconsistent NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have recently found a rhythm, with positive results that have positioned them favorably in the Western Conference. However, trade speculation continues to swirl, with rumors suggesting that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are reportedly pushing Lakers to make trades. Now, head coach JJ Redick has addressed the situation.

“No reaction,” Redick said when asked about the trade rumors, making it clear that he wasn’t surprised by the ongoing speculation. “The reality is that’s not a new report… Just put a date next to it, that’s the report, it’s not a big deal.”

Given the Lakers’ status as one of the NBA’s most high-profile teams, JJ understands that rumors are an inevitable part of the landscape. “I got the job six months ago, I know that. I’ve followed this team since I retired,” he noted.

Addressing reports that LeBron James and Anthony Davis may be lobbying internally for trades to bolster the roster, Redick was honest. “Those guys want to win, we want to win,” he said, before offering a dose of reality. “It’s a challenging environment to go out and make trades,” he added.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Redick doesn’t rule out trade activity

While Redick downplayed much of the speculation surrounding potential trade targets, he did not completely close the door on roster changes. “We’ll continue to look over the next couple of weeks,” he stated, signaling that the Lakers could still be active ahead of the deadline.

The coach also expressed gratitude for the work the front office has done to build the current roster. “Feel very fortunate we were able to execute and get someone like Dorian Finney-Smith on our team,” Redick added, highlighting the value of their recent acquisitions.

Lakers’ path forward

The Lakers are coming off a commanding win over the Boston Celtics, a crucial victory after tough losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Now, Redick’s squad faces the challenge of solidifying their position in the Western Conference as they continue to build momentum.

This Saturday, the Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, a notoriously tough venue despite the Warriors’ recent struggles. Another strong performance could provide the catalyst for a sustained run, further cementing Redick’s vision for the team.

