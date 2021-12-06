For multiple reasons, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has struggled to stay on the court this season. Check out what the 19-year veteran said about that.

It's not a secret that the Los Angeles Lakers will only go as far as LeBron James can take them. While trusting a 37-year-old's body to hold up isn't ideal for your NBA Championship aspirations, it's just the way it is.

That's why the purple and gold have had such a tough time finding consistency this season. Their veteran star has missed nearly half of the game and the rest of the team has also been in and out of the rotation due to multiple ailments.

Add a false positive COVID-19 test to the mix, and it seems like The King just can't catch a break this year. Recently, he opened up and explained how much those injuries have taken a toll on his rhythm.

Lakers News: LeBron James Gets Real On His Frustrating Season

“I feel like obviously before going to Sacramento I was getting into a really, really good rhythm," LeBron told Damian Burchardt of Lakers Nation. "Offensively, defensively as a team, we were playing well. Those guys did a hell of a job-winning that game, but for me, it’s been very frustrating either dealing with the groin or the abdomen and then having to deal with the false positive that knocked me out a game and then knocked me off the floor and not being able to keep my rhythm. It’s been a very challenging year to start going through the season for myself, but only good things ahead.”

Even so, James has managed to average 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.8 three-pointers per game on 47.5% from the floor, so it's not like the lack of rhythm has shown in the stat sheet.

Then again, the Lakers need other players to also step up and help James carry the load. He's not getting any younger and chances are that he'll be forced to miss more time down the line if he wants to stay fresh for the playoffs.