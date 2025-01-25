Anthony Davis is widely regarded as one of the NBA‘s most versatile and impactful players on both ends of the court. Yet, despite his dominance as a defensive anchor, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ big man has never been named Defensive Player of the Year—a fact that he openly admits bothers him.

It’s surprising, given Davis’ incredible defensive achievements. He’s led the league in blocked shots three times (2014, 2015, 2018) and currently holds the second-most career blocks among active players. However, he believes the criteria for the award seem to change when his name is in contention.

In a recent interview with Shams Charania for ESPN, Davis voiced his frustrations about the shifting standards for DPOY. “[Damian Lillard] said this before, that the goalpost moves every time he’s up for something,” Davis explained.

“When I first got into the league, Defensive Player of the Year was awarded to a big that blocked shots, who led the league in blocked shots,” he continued. “I’ve done that three times early on in my career here, and it didn’t come to me”.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes up for a shot against Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Target Center. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Subtle jab at Rudy Gobert?

While Davis refrained from naming anyone directly, his comments seemed to point toward four-time DPOY winner Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. “We have guys who are winning this award that all they do is block shots but they’re not good the in pick-and-roll, not good in one-on-one defense,” Davis explained.

“If you look at me, I guard one through five, last year I was the best defender in the pick and roll, I’m coming off pin-downs, it doesn’t matter,” he continued. “Whatever you want me to do defensively, I can do. And I know it has a lot to do with the team defense as well which confuses me because it’s an individual award”.

Davis makes a strong case. His individual performances this season have been remarkable, and his overall contributions have made him indispensable to the Lakers‘ success on both ends of the floor. This year, Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.

Could this be Davis’ year?

It’s rare for a player of Davis’ caliber to miss out on such an accolade. The situation is reminiscent of Tim Duncan, another all-time great who, despite being an elite defender, never won the DPOY award.

Davis came closest during the 2019-20 season when he finished second to Giannis Antetokounmpo. That season, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game—numbers similar to his current campaign.

With the Lakers relying heavily on his defensive versatility and leadership this season, there’s a real possibility that Davis could finally add Defensive Player of the Year to his long list of achievements.