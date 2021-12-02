Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face each other on Friday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will square off with Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 228th regular-season game. Interestingly, Los Angeles Clippers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 150 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Lakers have celebrated a triumph in 77 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 6, 2021, and it ended in a 118-94 win for the Clippers at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have recently improved vastly in the NBA. In the last five fixtures, they have three wins and two losses (WWLWL). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Clippers are in a bad form at the moment, winning only one game of their previous four (LLLWL).

The Clippers currently sit in the eighth position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the Lakers are placed two positions above them, in sixth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.522.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 30, 1970, and it ended in a 104-90 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, to be played on Friday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.