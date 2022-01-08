Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies face each other again on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Los Angeles Lakers will once again team up against Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 9:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 99th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 61 direct duels to this day, while the Memphis Grizzlies have celebrated a triumph in 37 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 29, 2021, and it ended in a 104-99 win for the Grizzlies at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost only once (LWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Memphis Grizzlies have been doing immense, winning five times in their last five games (WWWWW).

The Grizzlies currently sit in fourth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.650. While the Lakers are placed right below them, in sixth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.525.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1995, and it ended in a 114-91 win for the Los Angeles side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, to be played on Sunday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup. However, judging by the Grizzlies' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

