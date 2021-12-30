Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers face each other today at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will clash off with Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 234th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 123 direct duels to this day, while the Portland Trailblazers have celebrated a triumph in 111 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 6, 2021, and it ended in a 105-90 win for the Trailblazers at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once and lost four times. (LWLLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Portland Trail Blazers have been doing the same, winning two times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered three losses (LLLWW).

The Lakers currently sit in seventh place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.472. While the Trail Blazers are placed five positions below them, in 12th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.382.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 3, 1970, and it ended in a 128-108 win for the Los Angeles side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup. However, judging by the Trail Blazers' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

