Is Luka Doncic playing for the Lakers vs Trail Blazers tonight, Oct. 27?

Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers face off in a high-stakes matchup for the NBA season, where both teams will need to bring their best. The big question looms: Will Luka Doncic play?

Doncic missed the previous NBA game against the Sacramento Kings, where Austin Reaves stole the spotlight with a career-high 51 points. That performance reassured the Lakers that, even without their stars, someone can step up and carry the team.

It appears that scenario will repeat, as Luka Doncic will not be available for the matchup against the Trail Blazers. The superstar guard continues to recover from a finger sprain and a left leg contusion sustained last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lakers are in a tough spot without their top stars. LeBron James also remains sidelined, and according to Shams Charania, Doncic will be out for at least one week.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball.

Advertisement

Where did Doncic get injured?

Doncic suffered his injury during the Lakers’ commanding win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game in which he delivered 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Despite taping his injured finger midgame and finishing strong, postgame evaluations confirmed the severity of the injury.

Advertisement

see also Clippers star James Harden offers insight into the true personality of Brook Lopez

The team has since ruled him out for at least a week, which will sideline him for matchups against the Trail Blazers (today), Kings, Timberwolves, and potentially the Grizzlies in the NBA Cup opener.

Advertisement

In Doncic’s absence, Austin Reaves is expected to take on a much larger offensive and playmaking role, while Marcus Smart will move into the starting lineup. Head coach JJ Redick described the move as precautionary, noting that there are no long-term concerns about Doncic’s recovery.