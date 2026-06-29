LeBron James and Anthony Davis could reportedly reunite, but not with the Lakers

LeBron James could find himself wearing a completely new jersey this summer if a massive offseason plan comes together. The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for an ambitious pursuit to acquire multiple elite stars to maximize the championship window for Steph Curry.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports Senior Analyst Kevin O’Connor, the organization also wants to land powerhouse big man Anthony Davis. This dual pursuit represents an aggressive strategy to reshape the roster with legendary talent before free agency opens.

To make this dream scenario work, the front office is looking to leverage its remaining assets and future draft capital. Packaging these contract pieces and future assets would serve as the foundational blueprint for a transformative trade.

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How the trade would work

Following O’Connor’s breakdown, the transaction would require moving Jimmy Butler and his expiring contract to make the salaries balance out. The team would also have to sacrifice two future first-round draft picks along with four pick swaps to finalize the deal.

Financially, landing both elite talents requires clearing significant space and potentially convincing the legendary forward to sign for a mid-level exception. This financial sacrifice would allow the roster to stay under the league’s strict hard cap constraints.

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Statistically, both targets remain elite, with the veteran forward averaging 20.9 points and 7.2 assists, while the dominant big man posted 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds last season. Their individual production proves they are still highly impactful contributors at the highest level.

How can James and Davis help the Warriors?

Inserting this superstar duo alongside Steph Curry gives the offense unmatched versatility, combining elite playmaking, historic shooting, and reliable high-low execution. Defensively, the addition of a premier rim protector completely anchors the paint, transforming the defense back into a championship-caliber unit.