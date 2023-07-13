LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about a possible retirement after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, the Lakers remained confident and general manager Rob Pelinka delivered big moves in free agency to convince the King. Now, in a crucial moment for the franchise, LeBron James has announced his final decision publicly at the ESPYS.

LeBron James confirms he’ll return with the Lakers at the ESPYS

In a very emotional moment, LeBron James talked about his future after he received the ESPY for Best Record-Breaking Performance. Last season, the legend passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing. I’m here now speaking for myself. In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still?“

LeBron admitted he has been thinking about retirement for some time. “The truth is I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple of years now. I just never openly talked about it. I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor, the real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game?”

Then, in the final part of his speech, LeBron James finally delivered the big news. He’ll come back for his 21st season. “The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”