Giannis excludes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant from his top 5 NBA players

Since joining the NBA in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen to superstardom, clinching a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and earning two MVP titles. After a stellar run at EuroBasket 2025, he shared his top five current NBA players, sparking intrigue with some surprising omissions. Notably absent from his list were perennial All-Stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

“The top five players I think are Luka, Jokic, SGA, Tatum and me. And it depends on the year you’re having. So if I, let’s say, this year go back and I’m improved and I help my team win the East and we go to the finals and we play against whatever team is there, I automatically become the best player in the world. But if Luka does it, he becomes the best player in the world. If Jokic does it, he’s the best player in the world,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said, via Sport24.

Giannis’ exclusion of Curry, LeBron, and Durant from his list might raise eyebrows, but it underscores a focus on recent dominance in the NBA. Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander undeniably headline this lineup. The Serbian star has transformed the league with his all-around brilliance, captivating fans and analysts alike. Meanwhile, the Canadian star continues to dominate with his exceptional performances over the past few seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike Jokic and Shai, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum’s selection sparked significant criticism from fans. Though both are undeniably top-tier, many fans argue they shouldn’t yet rank alongside the league’s elite. This opinion underscores the popular belief that winning a championship does not guarantee top-player status, as seen with the Serbian star’s continued recognition among the NBA’s best despite not capturing the title last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looking on against Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

Can Stephen Curry, LeBron, and Durant still compete for MVP award in the upcoming season?

In recent years, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant have consistently showcased their dominance in the NBA. While their veteran status and recent absence from title wins have kept them from clinching MVP awards, their exceptional individual performances make it plausible for them to re-enter the race despite their age.

Advertisement

see also Neither Luka nor LeBron: Kendrick Perkins surprisingly reveals his top 5 most skilled NBA players

Despite his legendary status, the player facing the toughest challenge in capturing this award is LeBron James. No longer the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone, his chances diminish as a potential championship could lead Luka as the better-positioned winner. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry stands out as the Golden State Warriors’ lone star. In case the veteran delivers an extraordinary season that culminates in a title, he could secure the honor.

Advertisement

Among this elite group, Kevin Durant seems best positioned after his arrival to Houston Rockets. Even if the franchise has not clinched a championship in years, he joins a team meticulously crafted to compete as a top contender. A standout season might earn him his second MVP title, reaffirming his status as the league’s finest. Yet, the season could still hold surprises as Durant has still to adapt to the Rockets’ roster dynamics.