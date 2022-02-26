Los Angeles Lakers will face New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena this Sunday, February 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Sunday, February 27, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

As the season goes on, the Los Angeles Lakers are further and further away from what many thought they were going to be considering their roster with many stars such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. However, at the moment they are fighting for the Play-in positions, and with several teams close to their record, winning is an immediate necessity so that the Lakers' presence in the Play-in is not jeopardized.

On the side of the New Orleans Pelicans, they still continue their aspirations to stay with the tenth place in the Conference and thus play the Play-in. Just one victory separates them from the Portland Trail Blazers (although with one more loss) so if they win they would be very close to keeping the coveted position.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will play this Sunday, February 27 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting duel between two rivals fighting for the last places in the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans to be played this Sunday, February 27, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Boston.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will probably do so in the next few hours. However, taking into account their better position in the standings, it is possible that the Los Angeles Lakers will be chosen as favorites.

