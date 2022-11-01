The Los Angeles Lakers will play against the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. TheLakers seek their second win of the season, while the Pelicans want to prove their power against the two LA franchises after the win over the Clippers.. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers have to left way behind their first win of the season because this matchup against the Pelicans won't be any easy. However, the Lakers are in the middle of a break through the season where things could go better or worse. Even so, Russell Westbrook could have found his role in the roster, Anthony Davis could have overcome his injury situation, and LeBron James could be motivated enough to be again the leader that this team needs.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans are proving everyone that the last season's performance in the NBA Playoffs wasn't a coincidence. With Zion Williamson's return, the Pelicans got even harder to defend against, as well as a well-oiled machine on the defensive end. Also, CJ McCollum has performed over the expectations through the start of the season, the challenge is to keep that way until the end of the regular season, at least.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans will face each other three times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, this matchup will be first of those games. However, the recent history tells that the Pelicans have dominated the Lakers, with 3 wins with no losses in the 2021-22 NBA Season.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other, the game was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In that game, LeBron James pulled up 38 points, with 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lakers, while CJ McCollum pulled up 32 points, with 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Pelicans without Zion Williamson.

How to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Los Angeles Lakers andthe New Orleans Pelicans to be played on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as Bally NO, and Spectrum SN in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the New Orleans Pelicans with -167 odds to win it on the road, while the Los Angeles Lakers have +140 odds to win at home. The Over/Under Line is set to 229.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!