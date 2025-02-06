Each NBA team has a cornerstone player, and for the Orlando Magic, that role belongs to Paolo Banchero. After missing time due to injury, the young star has returned to the court, proving that his talent remains intact as he looks to help the Magic push for a playoff spot.

Facing the San Antonio Spurs in a key regular-season matchup, Banchero showcased his skills once again. Teaming up with Franz Wagner, he led Orlando to a dominant 130-111 victory. Despite the win, the Magic’s 25-27 record still leaves them on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race.

With the All-Star break approaching, Banchero sees the time off as an opportunity to reset and continue elevating his game. The former No. 1 overall pick, known for making an impact every time he steps on the court, addressed the media after the win, sending a message to the rest of the league about his form and confidence post-injury.

“I don’t really feel the injury anymore; it’s more about getting into top shape game by game,” Banchero said. With his confidence growing and his performances reaching a high level, the 21-year-old is determined to lead Orlando through the challenges ahead in pursuit of a playoff berth.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic looks on against against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on May 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Banchero focused on reaching elite form

After a standout performance against the Spurs, Paolo Banchero is feeling confident in his game and remains focused on elevating his conditioning. “I’m feeling better and better. The biggest thing is just getting into elite shape,” Banchero said.

He elaborated on his approach: “I’m going to keep working, take some time to rest during All-Star week, and make sure I stay in shape, keep my legs fresh, and hopefully hit my peak by the end of the season.“

Green praises Banchero, fueling speculation

Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on Banchero, offering high praise for the Magic forward’s potential and current skill set. “Paolo is a guy I have a lot of respect for,” Green said. “He was out a lot longer than I was due to his injury, but he’s still working his way back.”

The Warriors veteran’s comments highlight his sharp eye for talent, even among opponents. His willingness to acknowledge rising stars underscores his value to any team, offering an honest and insightful perspective on the league’s evolving landscape.

