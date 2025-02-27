Mavericks’ Anthony Davis makes one thing clear about his trade with Lakers’ Luka Doncic

More than 20 days have passed since the trade that shocked the NBA world: Luka Doncic moving from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Even though both players have now debuted for their new teams, the ripple effects of this monumental deal are far from over.

The trade stunned fans and insiders alike because of how secretly the negotiations were conducted. Neither Doncic nor Davis had any idea they were about to be part of one of the most high-profile trades in NBA history.

However, Davis remains skeptical about how the trade went down. In an interview with Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the former Lakers big man expressed doubts about the narrative that no one saw this coming. Despite his suspicions, Davis is ready to move forward and focus on leading the Mavericks to success.

“Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other s—. I just don’t believe it,” Davis admitted. “But, hey man, I’m past that. I’m ready to move forward with Dallas, try to get a championship there with these guys. First off, getting back on the floor and get ready to compete. All the emotions, that’s— lasted that night when it was just a shock”.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Davis has doubts about how the trade happened

Now a star for the Mavericks, Davis acknowledged that the Lakers’ front office must act in the organization’s best interest but questioned whether he ever got the full story about the trade.

“The front office has to do what it has to do, and obviously, they’re going to do what’s best for the organization,” Davis said. “So I don’t know if I ever got the ‘real’ about any of it. I don’t know what’s true or what’s not, coming from upstairs“.

Davis also recalled turning to LeBron James after learning about the trade. “So, my thing is I’m gonna go to my counterpart (James), who I’ve been running with, and see what’s going on, get his reaction, and that’s all it was,” he added. “We had a conversation. That was it”.

Davis’ legacy with the Lakers

Anthony Davis was a cornerstone for the Lakers from the moment he arrived from the New Orleans Pelicans, where he had already established himself as one of the league’s premier talents. During his time in New Orleans, Davis earned six All-Star selections, three All-Defensive First Team honors, and led the NBA in blocks three times.

Upon joining the Lakers, Davis’ impact was immediate. In his first season, he secured his first NBA championship and delivered the Lakers their 17th title in franchise history. In 2023, he added to his legacy by helping the Lakers claim the inaugural NBA Cup.

Throughout his tenure in Los Angeles, Davis cemented his reputation as one of the league’s most dominant and game-changing players. Now, his journey continues in Dallas, where he’ll look to build a new legacy with the Mavericks.