LeBron James sends heartfelt message to former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis

Just weeks after Anthony Davis' departure from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, the two teams faced off on Tuesday night, and LeBron James sent a heartfelt message to his former teammate.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing with the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27, 2024.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesLeBron James and Anthony Davis playing with the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27, 2024.

Anthony Davis was part of one of the most memorable trades in recent NBA history. He and Max Christie were included in the deal that brought Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, and just a few weeks later the two teams squared off at Crypto.com Arena. There, LeBron James paid tribute to his former teammate.

“We know what AD was for this franchise. What he did for the franchise from the moment we got him,” James said during the postgame press conference following the Lakers‘ 107-99 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

LeBron then highlighted some of Davis‘ major accomplishments during his six years with the Lakers. “To hold a Larry O’Brien trophy, multiple All-Star nods, winning the first inaugural In-Season Tournament, and many dominant nights not only in this building but on the road as well,” the 40-year-old superstar recalled.

Bron’s sentiments were clearly shared by the Lakers organization, who honored Anthony Davis with a video showcasing his time with the franchise and a standing ovation from the fans at Crypto.com Arena. The power forward, currently sidelined due to a left adductor strain, was also present and responded to the tributes with a heartfelt salute.

“It was great to see him get that recognition in that moment,” LeBron admitted, before sharing an expression of deep affection for his former teammate: “Obviously, our friendship goes without saying. He’s one of my best friends.”

Davis’ legacy in Los Angeles

As LeBron James noted, Anthony Davis had a significant impact during his years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team at the start of the 2019-20 season, coming over from the New Orleans Pelicans, where he had already established himself as one of the premier players in the NBA with six All-Star selections, three All-Defensive First Team honors, and three NBA blocks titles.

Upon his arrival in Los Angeles, Davis added to his individual accolades with collective success: In his first season with the Lakers, he played a key role in securing the franchise’s 17th NBA title, the first of his career. In 2023, he won another championship, this time clinching the inaugural NBA Cup. Throughout his tenure, AD has remained one of the league’s most dominant and decisive players.

When will Anthony Davis play again?

Since his trade to Dallas, Anthony Davis has barely seen the court, playing just 31 minutes in total. In his debut against the Houston Rockets on February 8, he was forced to leave the game early due to a left adductor strain, which has kept him sidelined since.

The latest injury report from the Mavericks, released six days ago, stated that the 31-year-old power forward “is making good progress” and would be re-evaluated in two weeks. With one week already passed, Davis’ return could be imminent, though he is expected to miss at least four more games.

