Miami Heat play against Cleveland Cavaliers for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Powerful defense. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

A recent loss for the Miami Heat at home against the Nuggets 111-120 and the record in the last five games is negative for them with three losses and two wins. But the Miami Heat are still in a good conference position at 13-8 overall.

Cleveland Cavaliers are relieved after coming out of a five-game losing streak, they won on November 27 against the Orlando Magic and then against the Dallas Mavericks as their most recent victory.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

Miami Heat have a positive record of 13-8 overall in the 3rd spot of the Eastern Conference, but recent numbers do not favor them. They lost three games in the last five to the Washington Wizards 100-103, the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-113 and the Denver Nuggets. The latter was the most recent game and the Miami Heat's second home loss in November. The Miami Heat offense is scoring an average of 108.8 points per game and the defense is the third best of the season allowing only 103.3 points per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won two recent games against the Orlando Magic at home and the Dallas Mavericks on the road to end a five-game losing streak. The season is being rocky for the Cavaliers, sometimes they have flashes with a winning streak of three or four consecutive victories but the offensive weakness of the team does not allow them to win more games. The Cavaliers are scoring 103.6 points per game as the 6th worst offense of the season, but they are good at defending, the team allows only 102.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are favorites at home to win with -7.5 at FanDuel, but the defense of the visitors is as strong as that of the home team, they have to play carefully and take advantage of every space against the visitors. Cleveland Cavaliers will narrowly be underdogs on the road with +7.5. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -7.5.



FanDuel Miami Heat -7.5 / -310 Totals 204.5 Cleveland Cavaliers +7.5 / +250

* Odds via FanDuel.