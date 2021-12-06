Miami Heat play against Memphis Grizzlies for a East vs West Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on December 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Top defense against a top offense. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Heat are 14-10 overall as the 5th best team in the Eastern Conference, but the most recent game was a 102-124 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. They haven't won a game since December 3 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a better position in the Western Conference with 13-10 and four consecutive victories. The Grizzlies opened December with two victories, one against the Oklahoma City Thunder and one against the Dallas Mavericks.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Miami Heat haven't had a good streak since November 18, at which point they won four straight games to end it two days later against Washington Wizards 100-103. So far, the Miami Heat record in December is negative with two losses and a single win against the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on the road. The record for the last five games is negative with two wins and three losses. Miami Heat have the 4th defense of the 2021-22 NBA season allowing just 104.5 points per game, and the offense scores 107.7 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies have not lost a game since November 26 against the Atlanta Hawks 100-132, after that loss they won four consecutive games against Sacramento Kings 128-101, Toronto Raptors 98-91, Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79 and recently against Dallas Mavericks 97-90. The victory against Oklahoma was one of the most striking during the first 30 days of the regular season. Memphis Grizzlies are scoring an average of 111.3 points per game as the 6th best offense of the season, but the team's defense is weak, they are allowing 111.8 points per game.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are favorites at home with -5.5 points to cover and -225 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid defensive game ready to stop visitors at home. Memphis Grizzlies are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and +188 moneyline. The totals are offered at 215.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Miami Heat -5.5.



FanDuel Miami Heat -5.5 / -225 Totals 215.5 Memphis Grizzlies +5.5 / +188

