Minnesota Timberwolves will face Milwaukee Bucks at the Target Center this Saturday, March 19. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Target Center this Saturday, March 19 at 5:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most attractive duels on Saturday. On the one hand, there will be the locals, who have 3 wins in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10. If it weren't for the very good performances of the first 6 teams in the Western Conference, they would undoubtedly be a Playoffs team. For now, they are in seventh place and they seek to continue this good streak to try to be among the top 6 and thus avoid playing the Play-in.

For the visitors, they remain two wins behind the Eastern Conference leaders, the Miami Heat. They come from winning their last two games and are 8-2 in their last 10, so currently they are the biggest threat the Heat have to their leadership. The Bucks want to continue their good streak and for that they must win against a difficult team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Saturday, March 19 at 5:00 PM (ET) at the Target Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 27 and at that time it was a 113-108 victory for Timberwolves.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Saturday, March 19, at the Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WI.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, though they're sure to reveal them in the next few hours. Likewise, those who are chosen as favorites will surely be by a short difference since both are two very good teams.

