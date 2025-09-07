NBA Hall of Famer delivers bold warning to Spurs regarding Wembanyama

Despite only entering his third season as a professional, Victor Wembanyama has rapidly become an league star, playing in over 71 games in his rookie season and establishing himself as the cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs. His impressive performance has dazzled fans and analysts alike, yet a surprising recommendation from a NBA Hall of Famer has sparked intrigue about the young talent’s future direction within the franchise.

“The game has evolved. Wemby’s going to be good. They need to slow him down a little bit because his body is not ready for 82. You understand that. He got a great attitude in a great position. But I could dribble and shoot. I wish I could shoot more threes. I shot 100 threes in my career; they might shoot 200 threes in two games,” Ralph Sampson said during the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony.

Victor Wembanyama has consistently proven his prowess on the court, maintaining a remarkable scoring average of 24.3 points and 11 rebounds. However, a blood clot limited him to just 46 games, raising concerns about his durability over a full season. While he undeniably possesses immense talent, questions linger about whether his physique can endure the rigors without risking injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside Luka Doncic, who underwent a physical transformation, Wembanyama also focused on his physique this offseason, enhancing his strength. “I gained probably like 30 pounds. I’m in strength training, of course, but the main thing for me is I could, in theory, put on a lot of weight, but I would lose some of my mobility, some of my athleticism. So it’s something that needs to be done really carefully,” he said, via Cold as Balls at Fanatics Fest.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacting in a game.

Advertisement

Spurs build impressive roster designed to keep pace with Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have crafted a remarkably ambitious sports project. While Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as the standout talent of his generation, head coach Mitch Johnson sees an ideal partner for him in De’Aaron Fox. At 27, he brings the experience necessary to guide the young phenom through the rigors of the league. Furthermore, Fox’s imposing physique could elevate him to stardom—if he remains injury-free.

Advertisement

see also Not Wembanyama: Two-time NBA champion names the key player for Spurs in the upcoming season

Beyond De’Aaron, the Spurs’ roster includes several young players with the potential to dominate. Johnson can tap into the talents of Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper. This depth allows the franchise to manage Wembanyama’s minutes strategically, ensuring his gradual development. Nonetheless, he could also manage his young and talented roster to provide the essential support to the team’s cornerstone.