Despite the 2022-23 NBA Schedule has not yet been released, there are reports related to the Christmas Day games scheduled for this season.

The 2022-23 NBA Season is getting closer and closer. However, the National Basketball Association hasn't decided yet the complete schedule for it. Although, as the expected release date is getting close, many reports have confirmed some big matchups.

For example, the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season will be the Golden State Warriors to host Los Angeles Lakers, which will be played on October 18, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. This game will be one of a two-matchup schedule for the opening night.

The Christmas Day games are among the most rewarding dates for the National Basketball Association. So, for one of the most anticipated dates of the season, the games will be special. On Christmas Day, there will be a five-game schedule, same as last season.

2022 NBA Christmas Day Schedule

The 2022-23 NBA Schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks, as the last season's schedule was released on August 20. However, there is a lot of skepticism about the reason why is taking so long to the National Basketball Association to release it. However, the reports are coming out about some games, which this time is about the NBA Christams Day games.

As of today, there are three Christmas Day games scheduled. These games are the Dallas Mavericks to host the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors to host the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets to host the Phoenix Suns, according to Marc Stein of Substack.

Ja Morant posted on Twitter about the Grizzlies against the Warriors on Christmas. "we got what we wanted dray.", he posted. Later, Draymond Green answered; "That’s the power of your voice Young! Let’s goooo! Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after."

Also, James Harden posted on Twitter a possibly matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. "Christmas in the garden!", was the tweet made by the 10-time All-Star player. Until further confirmation, the Sixers will play against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

And, according to the Boston Globe National NBA writer Gary Washburn "League source: #Celtics will open the NBA season with a home game and #Bucks-#Celtics Christmas Day matchup is likely." So until the league confirms it, the five-game schedule for Christmas has been set.