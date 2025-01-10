NBA News: Bradley Beal gets brutally honest about his new role coming off the bench with the Suns

Thursday night at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns secured a crucial 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024-25 NBA season. A standout performer in the victory was Bradley Beal, who came off the bench and led the team in scoring. After the game, he was asked if the adjustment to his new role felt strange, and he responded with brutal honesty.

“Every moment,” Beal said confidently during his post-game press conference in Arizona. “But I’m not going to be a distraction, I’m not going to be unprofessional. I’m going to do what I have to do. I’ll do my job,” the 31-year-old guard added.

Beal also touched on the personal adjustments he’s had to make, particularly in not being part of the starting five. “My preparation is totally different now. It just is. You don’t start the game, so you have to make sure you’re ready when your name is called,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his clear discomfort with the change, Beal maintained a professional demeanor. When asked about his reaction to head coach Mike Budenholzer‘s decision, he said, “I literally looked at coach and said ‘Okay’, I’m not arguing, you’ve made your decision. It’s up to coach.”

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

Advertisement

Beal shows resilience on the court

Budenholzer’s decision to bring Beal off the bench has yielded positive results. After scoring just 3 and 8 points in his previous starts against the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers, Bradley responded in impressive fashion. As a bench player, he scored 25 points in wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, leading the Suns in both contests.

Advertisement

When asked about his recent performances, Beal said: “I always take pride in my game. In who I am, in what I do. This is no different.” And then he added: “I guess it’s just more magnified because it’s something that people are not used to seeing.”

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant plays crucial role in Jimmy Butler trade between Suns and Heat, says former NBA player

Beal unexpectedly quotes the Bible

At another point in the press conference, Bradley Beal was asked about the mental and psychological challenges he has faced in recent days. He responded thoughtfully, saying: “It’s been more of a distraction than anything. People are going to make their noise and have their opinions about certain things.” He then surprisingly turned to a passage from the Bible, saying: “I’m big on faith… First Corinthians 15:58, that’s what got me through everything.”

The passage Beal referenced states: “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beal then elaborated on the meaning behind his quote, explaining, “If you can read that, you’ll probably understand why Beal’s at peace, Beal’s in a good mood. I don’t waiver man. Adversity happens, things happen, and you control what you can control. Just trying to impact and be positive on a daily basis.”