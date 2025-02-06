Warriors’ Steve Kerr makes huge admission about Andrew Wiggins after his move to the Heat

The blockbuster trade saga between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat finally concluded, with the six-time All-Star joining the Golden State Warriors. In return, the Warriors parted ways with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a 2025 protected first-round pick in a deal that also involved the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflected on Wiggins’ exit, offering a heartfelt take on his former player.

Wiggins, who joined the Warriors after six seasons with the Timberwolves, was instrumental in Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship run, where they defeated the Boston Celtics.

Following the Warriors’ loss to the Jazz, Kerr spoke about Wiggins’ departure, describing him as one of his all-time favorite players. “Wiggs is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Just a beautiful soul, just a wonderful human being. We don’t hang that banner in ’22 without him. Everything he brings every single day—the laughter, the smile, the joy—just a wonderful human being. And so, I’m going to miss him”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wiggins was having an impressive season for the Warriors, averaging 17.6 points on 44.4% shooting, along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. While Jimmy Butler may bring similar or even superior production, Wiggins’ departure clearly resonated on an emotional level for Kerr and the organization.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kerr addresses the departures of other players

Beyond Wiggins, Kerr also commented on the exits of Kyle Anderson, who now joins the Heat, and Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III, both heading to the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry shares honest thoughts on Jimmy Butler’s shocking trade to Warriors

“The other guys too,” Kerr remarked. “Kyle is just the ultimate pro. He’s one of the best professionals that I’ve ever been around. Dennis, we bring in here—another pro, total pro, competitor. We bring him in with the idea that we’re going to have him for a while”.

Advertisement

“He moves his family, and kids, everything,” he continued. “They just moved into a house last week. Lindy’s just getting his career started. He’s been great to coach. Wonderful young guy. So it’s hard”.

Curry on Wiggins’ departure

News of Wiggins’ trade broke during pregame warmups ahead of the matchup against the Jazz. After the game, Stephen Curry and other Warriors players shared a moment of farewell with Wiggins in the locker room. The NBA’s all-time three-point leader reflected on the emotional goodbye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m glad the way we did it looking back, to have that moment with our team in the locker room—just us talking—for Wiggs especially,” Curry said. “The amount of time he’s been here, what he meant to our team and our franchise to help us climb the mountaintop again back in ‘22. He changed a lot for us for the better, and I hope his experience with us changed a lot for him as well. He’s got a lot of basketball left in him, obviously”.