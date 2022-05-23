The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of another trip to the NBA Finals. Draymond Green, however, isn't ready to celebrate just yet. Check out what he said.

The Golden State Warriors did it again. They beat the Dallas Mavericks on the road and sit on a comfortable 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. They're one win away from the NBA Finals and five from another NBA championship.

Steve Kerr's team has been through a lot over the past couple of years. Kevin Durant's departure, Klay Thompson's back-to-back injuries, the D'Angelo Russell trade and not even making the playoffs.

So, it's only normal to think that they played this season with a huge chip on their shoulders. However, even though they're on the verge of another trip to the Finals, Draymond Green isn't ready to celebrate.

NBA News: Draymond Green, Warriors Won't Celebrate After Going Up 3-0

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"It's going to be a very hard game. No one gets to the Conference Finals and quits. Never happens. Up 3-0, up 3-1 whatever, no one ever quits. So we're not expecting them to come out and quit, we're expecting them to come out and put their best before (us). Ultimately, I think if we put out our best before, we give ourselves a chance to win the game but being one win away from the NBA Finals means absolutely nothing. Just means that you have to win one more game and that game isn't gonna be easy so we gotta make sure we come in with an even better focus level than we did tonight."

That's the kind of mentality that drives a champion. The Warriors already know what it's like to be near the ultimate glory and then lose everything all of a sudden. Now, they won't leave anything to chance.

The Warriors have everything on their side to at least make it to the Finals again. But the job's not done yet. So, they'll stay focused on what they can control. There will be plenty of time to celebrate later.