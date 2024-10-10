NBA News: Former champion with LeBron James on Lakers makes bold decision to retire

Former NBA champion alongside LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has made the drastic decision to end his professional career.

LeBron James‘ illustrious career has seen him share a team with a host of greats. In his more than 20 years as an NBA star, he has also enjoyed big success alongside some of the biggest names in the league, particularly at the Los Angeles Lakers.

In this case, an important figure shared a team with LeBron James on the Lakers for the 2019-20 season. After a long career of 15 seasons in the NBA, this decisive player has made the bold decision to end his career in professional basketball.

James’ former teammate who was a champion with him at the Lakers and is retiring is none other than Danny Green. Both players have won the NBA title in 2020 with the yellow and purple franchise. The shooting guard, who despite having had an outstanding career was never an All-Star, has also been crowned with San Antonio Spurs (2014) and Toronto Raptors (2019).

While he had stated in June that his phone lines were open for the upcoming NBA season, Green announced that he is ending his professional career at the age of 37, following his last stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. The now former shooting guard had played just 13 games in the last two seasons.

Danny Green poses in his last stint on the Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The historic achievement shared by LeBron James and Danny Green

LeBron James and Danny Green not only shared a roster on the Lakers, but both achieved an accomplishment that only four basketball players can boast in NBA history: being league champions with three different franchises.

With Green’s retirement, James is now the only active basketball player with this achievement to his name. In addition to the title with the Lakers, LeBron also won it with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016).

Among the two remaining basketball players to have achieved the feat is John Salley, who won two championships with the Detroit Pistons (1989 and 1990), one with the Chicago Bulls (1996) and the other with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000). The other star to achieve the feat is Robert Horry, who claimed titles with the Houston Rockets (1994 and 1995), Los Angeles Lakers (2000, 2001 and 2002) and San Antonio Spurs (2005 and 2007).