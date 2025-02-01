NBA News: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball draws Luka Dončić comparison from teammate for similar playing style

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a tough season, capped by a recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, one bright spot remains LaMelo Ball, who, despite his standout performances, was surprisingly left off the All-Star roster—a decision that stirred considerable controversy. Still, Ball continues to earn high praise from peers and analysts alike; he gets compare to Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic.

One of his biggest admirers is Josh Green, who knows firsthand what it’s like to play alongside NBA superstars. After spending four seasons with Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, Green now finds himself in Charlotte and can’t help but draw comparisons between his former teammate and LaMelo Ball.

“I think both of them have a high level of patience,” Green told Grant Afseth of RG. “They do a great job of slowing the game down and seeing things develop.” Doncic has long dominated the NBA as an MVP contender, and Ball is showing flashes of that same elite playmaking ability. According to Green, what truly sets both players apart is their ability to control the pace of the game.

“He reads the game so well at a young age,” Green said of Ball. “He’s a very fluent, confident guard, and it’s fun to play with him. He plays with supreme confidence, trusts his teammates, and makes the game easier for everyone around him.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 24, 2024.

LaMelo snubbed from All-Star selection

Ball’s exclusion from the All-Star Game was one of the season’s biggest talking points, especially considering he led fan voting among guards. Ultimately, he was left off the roster—a decision some argue was justified given the Hornets’ struggles this season. Despite the team’s poor record, Ball has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 41.9% from the field.

Fresh off an NBA Finals run with Dallas, Green understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. While the Hornets aren’t there yet, he believes the team is on the right path—provided they stick to their strengths.

“Just continuing to play in transition—we’re a young team, and I think that works in our favor,” Green said. “Also, staying confident and trusting each other.” Green believes the Hornets have the potential to grow into contenders if they can build the right team around LaMelo Ball. With the right support, Charlotte could soon find itself climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.