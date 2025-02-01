Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, known for his dazzling skill set and All-Star pedigree, was left off the roster for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The omission has sparked widespread debate, especially considering Irving’s impressive season. After the Mavericks’ recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, Irving shared his thoughts on missing out.

The 32-year-old guard has been a standout for the Mavericks, particularly in Luka Doncic’s absence due to injury. Irving is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.2% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he’s contributing 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Despite his notable performance this season, Irving downplayed the snub. “Not really disappointment,” Irving said, via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “It’s more or less just what it is… Just accepting it and moving forward”.

Doncic was also left out of the All-Star lineup, though his absence is more understandable given the time he’s missed due to injury. Another debated omission from the Western Conference was Kings star Domantas Sabonis, who currently leads the league with 14.5 rebounds per game.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Jason Kidd reacts to Irving’s snub

While Irving took the decision in stride, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd expressed surprise over his exclusion. Kidd emphasized that Irving’s numbers this season prove he is an All-Star-caliber player.

“I was a little shocked he didn’t make it, but there’s a lot of talented people in the West that didn’t make it,” Kidd said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Luka [Dončić] and Kai [Kyrie Irving] are All-Stars, no matter if they get in or not. You keep pushing forward. It’s unfortunate, but Kai’s numbers speak for themselves. There’s nothing he can do but continue to keep playing good basketball”.

Mark Cuban citicizes the decision

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Irving and Doncic’s All-Star snubs. Cuban took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration with the NBA’s decision. “Those TV ratings for All-Star are gonna be crazy,” Cuban wrote sarcastically. “Lol NBA gonna NBA, JUST INSANE Luka Dončić and Kai aren’t going”.