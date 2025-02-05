Joel Embiid hilariously explains his performance with the Sixers, alludes to Doncic-Davis trade

Joel Embiid has faced a challenging 2024-25 NBA season thus far. He has spent more time sidelined due to injuries and conflicts than on the court, a reality that has certainly impacted the Philadelphia 76ers’ overall performance. Now, the center has reflected on his struggles, making a playful comment that referenced the trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks that sent Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis to their new teams.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers secured a hard-fought victory over the Mavericks, winning 118-116 at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid was pivotal in the win, putting up an impressive stat line: 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Alongside Tyrese Maxey, he was one of the standout players of the night.

In the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Embiid about his significant impact from the outset of the game, noting it was a departure from his previous performances, and asking what Joel attributed his strong start to.

“I was gonna get traded,” Embiid replied, causing the room to erupt in laughter. However, he quickly clarified, “No, I’m kidding.” He then offered a more serious explanation for his motivation. “I think I just wanted to come out aggressive,” the Cameroonian center said.

“I think earlier, when I was coming back, I was trying to fit in and make sure everybody was doing what they were supposed to do when I wasn’t playing,” Embiid continued. “I think tonight, I was just asserting myself inside and out because I know if I assert myself, they’re double- and triple-teaming me, and that gets everybody else open.”

Tyrese Maxey #0 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the New York Knicks on April 28, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Embiid was as surprised as anyone by the trade

The trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked everyone, including Joel Embiid. The Sixers star did not anticipate that Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic would be part of such a deal, and he took to social media to express his surprise.

“WOWWWWWWWW NO F WAY,” he wrote on his official X account late Saturday, clearly reacting to the initial news about the trade. Many fans jumped at the opportunity to leave humorous comments, including one who jokingly wrote: “Surprised you didn’t get hurt typing this.”

Can the Philadelphia 76ers still hold playoff hopes?

As the 2024-25 NBA season hits the midway point, the Philadelphia 76ers have been struggling. With a 20-29 record, they are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, which leaves them out of playoff contention for now.

However, on nights like Tuesday’s, Joel Embiid’s presence on the floor is a reminder of his immense impact. Paired with Tyrese Maxey’s continued development, and hoping for a better version of Paul George, the 76ers still have the talent to make a run. That success will depend on whether Embiid can stay healthy for the remainder of the season.