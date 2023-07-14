Kevin Durant is getting ready for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns. He’s going to be part of a superb lineup alongside names such as Devin Booker or Bradley Beal.

Last February, Durant arrived to Phoenix in a blockbuster trade looking for another championship. However, it all ended in total failure when they were eliminated by Denver in the NBA playoffs.

Now, Kevin Durant will try to lead the Suns toward their first ring ever. They’re favorites in the West against contenders like the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets or the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to the start of the season, the star answered a very intriguing question.

Kevin Durant makes shocking revelation on Twitter

This week, Kevin Durant has been very active in his official Twitter account answering different types of questions about the NBA and other interesting topics.

One of the users on Twitter sent this intriguing question to Durant. “Who is the most underrated player that you have played with in your career?” The answer was surprised everyone. “Good question. I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb.”

Jeremy Lamb is currently 31-years old and has played for teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers and the Kings. His last stint was in Sacramento during the 2021-2022 season.

By the way, after being selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Lamb was part of the famous trade which sent James Harden from Oklahoma to the Houston Rockets.