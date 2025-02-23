The never-ending debate over the NBA‘s GOAT continues, with yet another All-Star weighing in on the conversation. Golden State Warriors legend Andre Iguodala recently named the player he believes deserves the title of the greatest of all time, and it’s not Stephen Curry.

While playing alongside Curry might make it easy to consider him in the GOAT conversation, given his multiple championships and impact on the modern game, Iguodala was clear in his stance on the best player in NBA history.

The former Finals MVP has competed against some of the league’s greatest, including LeBron James, Curry, and Allen Iverson. However, the player he believes is the greatest of all time is someone he never faced on the court. Speaking on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast in 2024, Iguodala named Michael Jordan as the undisputed NBA GOAT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“MJ had a 50-inch vert or whatever—his crazy vert was one leg, two legs, crazy big hands for his size. You know he wore size 13-and-a-half, he was naturally thin and skinny, he had to bulk up, but he truly had not one flaw in his game. And when we say game, I’m talking about his skill set and his shooting ability,” Iguodala said.

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls looks on during an NBA game.

Advertisement

Iguodala’s take on MJ’s legacy

Iguodala weighed in on the never-ending debate surrounding Jordan’s legacy, emphasizing not just his dominance on the court but also his transformative impact on the game. According to Iguodala, Jordan wasn’t just the best player of his era—he was one of the most influential figures in NBA history.

Advertisement

see also Sixers legend had a similar aura than Michael Jordan, says former Lakers guard Lou Williams

“What MJ meant to the game and what he did, his makeup—it was like Larry Bird said, ‘God was like, I’m going to take my time with this one, or I’m going to throw him a little bit of me,’” Iguodala said, reflecting on Jordan’s greatness despite never having the opportunity to face him in a game.

Advertisement

With these comments, Warriors star joins a long list of players who recognize Jordan’s enduring legacy and his standing in the GOAT conversation. While the debate includes names like Curry, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, the former Finals MVP sides with the six-time champion, acknowledging Jordan’s unparalleled career.

Breaking down Jordan’s career

As discussions about the greatest player of all time continue, it’s worth revisiting Jordan’s extraordinary résumé. The six-time NBA champion not only revolutionized the sport but also compiled a staggering list of achievements, including two Olympic gold medals and the highest career scoring average in NBA history at 30.1 points per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are some of Jordan’s stats: