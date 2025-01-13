NBA News: Mavericks' Klay Thompson hits historic milestone and references LeBron James

The Dallas Mavericks have kicked off 2025 on a strong note, winning four of their last six games and climbing to 5th place in the Western Conference, overtaking the Los Angeles Lakers. One of their offensive pillars, Klay Thompson, shone in their recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Thompson’s standout game pushed him to a remarkable NBA career milestone, but his postgame comments inevitably turned the spotlight toward LeBron James, adding an intriguing layer to his achievement.

Klay Thompson reached the impressive 16,000-point milestone in his NBA career during the Dallas Mavericks’ 101-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Reflecting on the achievement after the game, Thompson shared his thoughts with characteristic humility: “It’s cool, but it makes you realize how ridiculous it is that LeBron (James) has 40,000…Ridiculous. That’s insane.”

Although 16,000 points may pale in comparison to LeBron James’ historic total, cementing his place as one of the greatest players in NBA history, it is a significant achievement for Thompson, whose primary role often involves creating offensive opportunities for teammates Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Known as a three-point specialist, Thompson’s sharpshooting ability has been instrumental in reaching this milestone, solidifying his reputation as one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers.

Mavericks’ strong start derailed as Luka Doncic misses 2024 NBA MVP opportunity

The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2023-24 NBA season with high expectations, driven by Luka Doncic’s exceptional playmaking and a revamped roster. Early in the season, the Mavericks looked like legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, with Doncic leading the league in points and assists. His ability to dominate games while elevating his teammates sparked MVP buzz and gave Dallas fans hope for a deep playoff run.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court following the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center.

However, as the season progressed, injuries, inconsistency, and an overreliance on Doncic began to take their toll. A nagging thigh injury sidelined him for several games in January and February, disrupting the team’s momentum. Despite Kyrie Irving stepping up in Doncic’s absence, the Mavericks struggled to maintain their form, slipping in the standings.

Defensive issues and late-game struggles highlighted their reliance on Doncic, ultimately derailing his MVP campaign and leaving the team in a fight for playoff positioning.