NBA News: Mavs star Klay Thompson opens up about his preseason performance

New Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on his NBA preseason performance, reflecting on both struggles and progress.

The Dallas Mavericks kicked off their new era with Klay Thompson, who joined the team after a remarkable 13-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA championships. Thompson has now made his on-court debut with the Mavs and recently opened up about his preseason performances.

Thompson’s start with the Mavericks wasn’t as smooth as he had hoped. In his debut against the Utah Jazz, he registered 10 points in 18 minutes. However, in his second outing against the Los Angeles Clippers, the shooting guard failed to score in 21 minutes of play, drawing some criticism.

Things took a turn for the better in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, where Thompson bounced back with 11 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. Despite early shooting woes, Thompson finished the preseason hitting 7 of 29 from the field and 6 of 18 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Thompson reflected on his play. “It felt really good,” Thompson said. “Anytime you can hit back-to-back 3s in an NBA game, it’s a good feeling. I thought I had a third one, but it went in and out. It felt good to catch a good rhythm tonight.”

Kris Dunn 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers defends against Klay Thompson 31 of the Dallas Mavericks during their preseason game. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

He also addressed his early offensive struggles. “You can’t really simulate live play, no matter how much you practice,” Thompson explained. “At the end of the day, it is the preseason, and that’s what it’s for—getting your legs under you and finding a rhythm. I thought I was able to do that in the three preseason games.”

Thompson responds to Draymond Green’s comments

In an interview on the Sloane Knows Podcast, former teammate Draymond Green didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on facing Thompson when the Mavericks meet the Warriors on November 12 at Chase Center. “I’m running through his chest,” Green said. “He’s my brother, but he’s not with us anymore—he’s with the opps.”

Thompson responded to Green’s comments on the Open Run Podcast, acknowledging that it may feel strange at first but that he’ll adjust quickly. “Well, if so, I’ll take two free throws, and I’m a pretty tough guy, so I think I can handle it,” Thompson said.

“It’ll probably be weird at first,” Thompson added, “but once the ball tips and I start running around, it’s just going to be basketball again. Luckily, I’ve had great success shooting in that arena, so hopefully, that translates.”

Looking ahead to their reunion, Thompson noted, “ It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements. There will likely be a lot of emotions at first, but once the competitive juices start flowing, I’ll be focused on doing everything to win.”