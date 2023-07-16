The Phoenix Suns believed they had a championship caliber roster when Kevin Durant arrived last February. However, even with a superb trio alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they failed once again in the playoffs facing the Denver Nuggets.

As a consequence, Monty Williams was fired as head coach. Frank Vogel is the new man in charge and the team went all-in thanks to a massive move to get Bradley Beal in exchange for Paul.

However, the Phoenix Suns are not done. In a shocking trade, they have decided to collect assets for the near future. Nevertheless, another unexpected player is gone. It’s time to take some risks in order to compete in a very crowded West with the Warriors, Nuggets and Lakers.

Cameron Payne is out of the Phoenix Suns after trade

The Phoenix Suns surprised the entire NBA by letting go Cameron Payne as part of a trade with the Spurs. In the move with San Antonio, they also exchanged future second-round picks.

It was a very active Sunday for the Suns as they also signed forward Bol Bol to one-year contract. In the process, Phoenix also got three future second-round picks from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round picks’ swap.

Now, the Phoenix Suns look once again as a favorite to win their first championship in franchise history. The big difference is that only two names remain on the roster from the squad which made the NBA Finals in 2021: Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.