NBA News: Thunder’s Chet Holmgren reveals his journey back to the team after injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a 121-109 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, marking the highly anticipated return of Chet Holmgren to NBA action. Holmgren’s comeback was the headline event after the rookie missed significant time due to a hip injury.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with stellar performances. Williams dropped 27 points, while Gilgeous-Alexander added 25 points, shooting a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, along with six assists and four rebounds. Aaron Wiggins, stepping in for the injured Lu Dort, contributed 18 points.

Holmgren made his impact felt defensively, finishing with four points, five rebounds, and four blocks in 22 minutes on the court. He spoke about the emotions of returning to play after the long recovery.

“It’s amazing. I missed it for a long time,” Holmgren said post-game. “I worked really hard to be able to get out there. So, I’m happy and excited, and I look forward to continuing to win and keep improving.”

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks

Adaptation and Recovery

Holmgren shared how he adjusted to the team’s dynamic after being sidelined for so long. “[It’s] no different than what I expect from ourselves as a team every single night,” he said. “Everybody knows what we have to go out there and do. The coaches do a good job of helping us prepare for the team we’re facing, and tonight was no different. They gave us a great game plan, and I feel like we executed it. Obviously, not perfectly, but that’s why you can always improve.”

Reflecting on His Hip Injury

Holmgren provided insight into the rarity of his injury and how fortunate he felt in his recovery. “It was definitely crazy when I found out I was the only NBA player to break their hip playing basketball,” Holmgren said. “I was blown away by it because I was like, ‘That’s just my luck.’ Even though you can say it was unlucky, it was still super lucky at the same time. It didn’t happen in a way that would affect me long-term.”

He credited the medical staff for their expertise. “If I just listened to the doctor’s advice and did my due diligence in rehabbing, I knew I’d be okay. A couple of inches lower, and it could’ve affected the joints. If the bones had shifted, I could have needed surgery. So yeah, super unlucky but lucky at the same time.” Holmgren’s return injects new energy into a Thunder squad determined to push through the season with confidence and competitiveness.