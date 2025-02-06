NBA News: Thunder’s Mark Daigneault reveals why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps getting better

The Oklahoma City Thunder has emerged as one of the NBA‘s most impressive teams this season, rivaling the Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast a remarkable 40-9 record and recently cruised to a 140-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. At the heart of OKC’s success has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to deliver masterclass performances. Head coach Mark Daigneault couldn’t hold back his praise after Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his third 50-plus point game in three weeks, leading the Thunder to another commanding win.

“He was cooking. He was really good,” Daigneault said post-game. “He’s been on this one for a while, you know? But continues to defend, continues to do all the other things that go into basketball. It hasn’t turned into an individual spectacle. He’s just inside the team. He blends it into the game.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Daigneault emphasized that the star guard’s rise is a product of relentless work. “He looks at the game like a puzzle he can solve. He’s always trying to get better. That’s what I give him the most credit for. He never rests on what he’s doing,” Daigneault added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Williams earns All-Star recognition

Another bright spot for OKC has been forward Jalen Williams, who received his first All-Star selection this season. While some found his nomination controversial, many believe it was well-deserved as he has solidified himself as the Thunder’s second-best player.

Jalen Williams 8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during their regular season NBA

Advertisement

Williams shared his thoughts on the honor, expressing gratitude and attributing his success to the team’s achievements. “It’s a very cool experience,” Williams said. “A good honor, for sure. I was very excited hearing my name — a lot of it I attribute to my team. I think just where we are helped out with that a lot.”

Advertisement

see also Paul George shares honest take on Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers, links it to Victor Wembanyama

Though currently sidelined with a hand injury, Williams is determined to savor the moment. “I haven’t really had time to think about it a lot. I’ve been out with my hand, so that’s kind of been a priority,” Williams noted. “But I feel like at some point it’ll probably hit me when I get closer to it.”

Advertisement

As the Thunder continues their impressive run, the combination of Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominance and Williams’ breakout performances has positioned OKC as a legitimate force in the NBA Western Conference.