Paul George shares honest take on Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers, links it to Victor Wembanyama

The NBA world is still reeling from the unexpected trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, which saw Luka Doncic swapped for Anthony Davis. Now, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has weighed in on the deal, drawing a connection to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“I’m like, ‘All right, there’s no way;” George said on his Podcast with P, reflecting on his reaction to the trade. “No way an organization trades away a franchise player like that—a one-of-a-kind diamond in the rough. And it happened.”

Paul went on to highlight the qualities that make Doncic such a unique talent and why his departure from Dallas was especially shocking. “They just went to the Finals last year. He’s a walking triple-double with 30 points a night. He’s a perennial superstar. He’ll be in this league producing for a very long time. He’s only 25,'” George explained.

The 76ers forward also underscored how the trade serves as a reminder that anything can happen in the NBA. “I guess, you know, it’s fair for everyone to think—anything can happen,” he said. “Anybody’s tradeable, you know what I mean?”

Luka Doncic (C) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his new jersey while standing alongside general manager Rob Pelinka (L) and head coach JJ Redick.

Finally, George compared Doncic’s status to that of Victor Wembanyama, noting how both players were previously viewed as untouchable. “For the longest time, I thought Wembanyama and Luka were probably the two most untradeable players in the league,” he stressed. “Guess not.”

Could the same thing happen with Wembanyama?

Paul George’s assessment is valid: If the Dallas Mavericks were willing to make the shocking decision to trade Doncic to Los Angeles, it’s clear that anything is possible in today’s NBA. As one of the league’s brightest young stars, Victor Wembanyama is also seen as a future cornerstone, making his long-term future in San Antonio a point of curiosity.

Though Wemby has only been in the NBA for a year and a half, he has already made a significant impact, suggesting a bright future ahead. However, it’s hard to imagine the San Antonio Spurs following in Dallas’s footsteps and trading away their top asset, especially as the franchise is focusing on building a young core for the next decade.

Interestingly, Wembanyama recently addressed the idea of being traded by the Spurs, offering a strong criticism of the NBA’s trade system. “It’s still kind of hard to understand, that you can be traded, kind of like an object. It’s super weird,” he said last week.

Paul George is optimistic about the Mavericks’ future

Despite his surprise at Luka Doncic’s trade, Paul George also took a moment to analyze Dallas’ strategy. “I think the Mavericks were looking for a win-now situation,” he explained. “When you look at the Mavericks getting AD, yeah AD is a little older in age, but he’s still producing at a high level. And now you’re getting the AD that’s asking for this Four spot, where he feels most comfortable and most dominant.”

George also acknowledged that, despite losing Doncic, the Mavericks still have a competitive roster. “You still have Gafford there that plays the Five. You got Klay Thompson as the shooter to stretch the floor, you got Kyrie (Irving) at the point,” he said. “That is a pretty good team when you look on paper, they have size, they have skill, they have shooting, they have playmaking… You know, that Mavericks team still can compete.”