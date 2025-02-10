Warriors’ Curry draws major comparisons between the end of his career and those of Bryant, Dirk, and Duncan

Golden State Warriors are navigating one of their most challenging periods as a franchise in recent years. At the center of it is Stephen Curry, who has made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to remain in the NBA as part of a competitive team. Speaking on The TK Show, Curry addressed how he envisions the final chapter of his illustrious career, comparing it to the paths of Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan rather than Kobe Bryant.

“Competitive,” Curry emphasized. “I’ve seen different scenarios. Everybody talks about Kobe and his last years. From my vantage point, I’m comparing it to guys that only played for one franchise. Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim [Duncan], Kobe in our era. You think about, like, you don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years. I know he came off the Achilles injury, but they were a lottery team, and it became more about how many points Kobe could score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario.”

While Curry acknowledged that “there’s probably not a move or scenario where you’re going to walk into a series as the perennial favorite,” his focus remains on staying competitive. That objective is something Golden State is striving to achieve amid their roster and strategic challenges.

Kobe Bryant’s grueling farewell

Bryant‘s final years with the Los Angeles Lakers were marked by individual brilliance but collective struggles. After his devastating Achilles injury in 2013, the Lakers fell into disarray, failing to make the playoffs in his last three seasons. Despite memorable moments — including an unforgettable 60-point farewell game — the Lakers remained a lottery team, often relying solely on Bryant to carry the offensive load amid an unstable roster.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives down the court after stealing the ball from Stephen Curry (L) #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Tim Duncan’s smooth exit strategy

On the other hand, Tim Duncan‘s closing years with the San Antonio Spurs painted a picture of stability and ongoing success. As his individual production waned, Duncan seamlessly adapted to a reduced role under Gregg Popovich‘s system, helping the Spurs remain championship contenders. In 2014, he won his fifth NBA title at the age of 38, and even in his final season in 2016, the Spurs remained dominant, finishing with 67 wins and reaching the Western Conference semifinals.

Duncan’s graceful adaptation and sustained success stand as a blueprint that Curry openly admires. His ability to remain a valuable contributor while allowing the team to evolve around him was key to San Antonio’s continued competitiveness.

Golden State’s roadmap forward

For the Warriors to avoid the decline that plagued the Lakers during Bryant’s final years, maintaining a strong supporting cast and making prudent roster moves is essential. Curry’s leadership, combined with a commitment to smart team-building, can help Golden State remain in the title conversation.

Curry’s desire to chart a path more aligned with Duncan and Nowitzki underscores his focus on both loyalty and competitive integrity. His mindset offers valuable insight not just for the Warriors, but for NBA superstars seeking to navigate the final stages of their careers while remaining relevant contenders.

