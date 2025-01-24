Warriors rookie cites Nowitzki as his biggest inspiration and praises Curry’s strong leadership

The Golden State Warriors bounced back in emphatic fashion Thursday night, securing a dominant 131-106 win over the Chicago Bulls. While the starters struggled to make a significant impact, it was the Warriors’ bench that stole the show, led by standout rookie Quentin Post. Following the game, Post shared insight into Stephen Curry‘s leadership and revealed his admiration for NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki.

In an anecdote that underscores Stephen Curry’s off-court impact, Post shared a memorable moment after a long road trip, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “We got back around 2:30 in the morning, and I was trying to get an Uber to go home, but the service wasn’t working,” Post explained. “Everyone else was leaving, and Steph noticed. He asked, ‘Are you good?’ I told him I’d figure it out, but he said, ‘No, what do you mean? Are you trying to go home? I got you.’”

Curry didn’t just check in—he personally drove Post home. “At 2:30, maybe 3 a.m., he made a detour to make sure I got home safely,” Post added. “That just shows the kind of person he is.” This simple yet thoughtful gesture exemplifies Curry’s leadership and why he remains one of the NBA’s most respected figures.

Idolizing Dirk Nowitzki

Post also spoke about his basketball influences, highlighting Dirk Nowitzki as a key inspiration. “Growing up, I always idolized Dirk as a European shooting big,” Post said. “I don’t think I play exactly like him—I’m not half as skilled—but I look up to the way he stretched the floor.”

Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki reacts during the first half between the LSU Lady Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes

Post also noted his admiration for other modern big men who space the floor, including Kristaps Porziņģis, Brook Lopez, Nikola Jokić, and Myles Turner. “Those are the guys I watch and try to model my game after,” he explained.

Bench mob shines against Chicago

While the Warriors’ starters combined for just 48 points, the bench stepped up in a big way, accounting for the bulk of the team’s scoring. Quentin Post led the second unit with 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including an impressive 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

He was joined by Mason Moody, who contributed 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 4 blocks, and Gui Santos, who delivered a surprise performance with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Among the starters, Stephen Curry was the standout, finishing with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists, once again proving his value as the Warriors’ anchor. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points in a solid supporting effort.

The path forward for the Warriors

Thursday’s win highlighted the potential of Golden State’s bench, a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent NBA season. The development of rookies like Post and strong contributions from role players like Moody and Santos could play a pivotal role as the team seeks to rediscover its identity.

Though a return to championship contention may be out of reach this season, the Warriors are building a foundation for the future. If the bench continues to thrive and the team capitalizes on Curry’s leadership, Golden State could be in prime position to make a serious run in the near future.