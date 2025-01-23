NBA News: Curry makes surprising revelation about a Warriors rookie’s stellar performance

Golden State Warriors suffered a tough loss on Wednesday night, falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-117 at Chase Center. The defeat was particularly frustrating as the Warriors had started the game strong but were unable to hold off a late Kings rally. However, amidst the disappointment, Stephen Curry found a silver lining in the impressive performance of NBA rookie Quinten Post.

After the game, Curry revealed that it was his first time sharing the court with Post—a noteworthy detail. “I don’t think we’ve played together, even in training camp, even in practice,” Curry admitted postgame. “[Post] reminded me of that.” Despite the unfamiliarity, the versatile 7-footer made a solid impression during his debut in coach Steve Kerr’s primary rotation.

“It was interesting tonight,” Curry said. “Besides the one turnover I had in the third quarter, when I thought he was going to roll and he popped, and we got confused, that was building chemistry. So, we’ll develop that chemistry for sure, just knowing where he’s going to be. … He looked like he fit, so it was cool to watch.”

A rookie’s dream come true

For Post, Wednesday’s game marked a significant milestone. Playing alongside Curry, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, is a dream for any young player. Post logged a career-high 15 minutes, including meaningful first-half action with several Warriors starters.

Quinten Post #21 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Post made a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings

When asked about the opportunity to play alongside Curry, Post reflected on the learning curve and the chemistry they need to build. “I think that’s part of being a rookie. You just have to figure that out,” Post explained. “Obviously, what Steph has done for this organization—it’s kind of his organization, so I just have to fit in. I’ll figure it out, and I’ll talk to him about it. But he’s a great leader, and he tells me what he likes in certain actions. It will take a little time, but we’ll figure it out.”

A team searching for identity

While Post’s performance was a bright spot, the Warriors’ fourth-quarter collapse highlighted the ongoing struggles plaguing the team. Dennis Schroder, who had an off night filled with uncharacteristic mistakes, became a focal point for criticism as his errors mirrored those of a rookie. Meanwhile, the absences of Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green were sorely felt, leaving the team lacking defensive stability and leadership.

With the Warriors’ identity in flux, head coach Steve Kerr has his work cut out for him. The team’s inconsistent play and frequent late-game collapses have raised concerns. However, Kerr expressed confidence in Post, stating his intention to give the rookie more minutes moving forward. These opportunities will allow Post to further develop his chemistry with Curry and the team, potentially helping the Warriors regain their footing in what has been a challenging season.