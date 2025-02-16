NBA News: Wembanyama admits he’s not at the All-Star Game to make friends—he wants to win

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, with anticipation building for Sunday’s marquee event—the All-Star Game. This year, all eyes are on the league’s new format, as fans and analysts alike wait to see whether it can restore the competitiveness that has been lacking in recent years. One player determined to raise the intensity is San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

During his All-Star media availability, Wembanyama made it clear that he’s not treating this as just another exhibition. “I’m definitely not here to make friends. I know not everybody thinks like that,” Wembanyama said. “The goal is not to chill, for sure.” When asked which player he was most looking forward to sharing the court with, Wembanyama pointed to a three-time MVP. “You can’t go wrong. Too many choices. I’m going to say I’m interested to see how [Nikola] Jokić plays. Everybody is a great player.”

Wembanyama’s comments came after he and Spurs teammate Chris Paul were eliminated from the Skills Challenge, where they prioritized speed over precision—drawing criticism from fans. However, this moment reinforced his mindset: he’s not in Indianapolis just to participate; he wants to compete and win.

Wembanyama aims to change the All-Star culture

It’s evident that Wembanyama is hungry to make his mark on the NBA, and that includes reshaping the way the All-Star Game is played. In recent years, the event has looked more like a casual exhibition than a high-level contest, with minimal defense and little intensity. Wembanyama hopes to change that.

“If it turns out like every other recent game—slow and just playing around—I hope I can bring that contrast of a single guy who goes crazy, dives on the ball, hustles every play,” Wembanyama said.

As the league’s biggest stars take the floor on Sunday, Wembanyama is ready to set a new tone. “I want to keep it professional,” he continued. “I wouldn’t mind a simpler format with more to lose, more stakes. But I’m very excited, of course.” With his fierce mentality and willingness to compete at the highest level, Wembanyama could be the spark the All-Star Game needs to recapture its former glory.