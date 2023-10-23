The biggest move the Suns made was acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets during the previous season. Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, and he gives the Suns a third All-Star caliber player to go along with Devin Booker and Eric Gordon.

The Suns also made some other key additions in the offseason, including signing Bradley Beal and trading for Jusuf Nurkic. Beal is a dynamic scorer who will give the Suns another scoring option on the wing, while Nurkic is a solid rim protector and rebounder who will help to improve the Suns’ defense.

The Suns have a good combination of young blood and veterans, although Chris Paul is no longer on the roster, they have another leader like Kevin Durant who will be one of the key players for the season.

Who is the guard the Suns will cut before the start of the regular season?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns would be ready to waive Keon Johnson before the start of the regular season, they need to have the 15-man roster ready and he would be the guard who will not play in the upcoming season with the franchise.

Johnson is a 6’5″ shooting guard/small forward who is known for his athleticism, explosiveness, and defensive versatility. He is also a good scorer and passer. Johnson has the potential to be a valuable contributor to the Suns, but he is still developing his game.

Johnson is a talented young player with a lot of potential. He is still developing his game, but he has the chance to be a valuable contributor to the any other NBA team in 2023-24 season.There are a few other NBA teams that need to waive or cut players to make the 15-player roster before the start of the regular season.

It is important to note that teams can also waive players after the start of the regular season, but they will have to pay those players their full salary for the season. As a result, teams typically try to make their final roster cuts before the regular season begins.

What other teams might be interested in signing Keon Johnson?

The Pacers are a young team that is rebuilding, and they could use a talented young player like Johnson. Johnson would be a good fit for the Pacers’ uptempo style of play, and he could help them to improve their defense.

What happens if an NBA team doesn’t make the 15-man roster before the start of the regular season?

If a team is unable to make the 15-man roster deadline, they will have to play with a smaller roster until they can get down to 15 players. This can be a disadvantage, as it means that the team will have fewer players to rotate in and out of games. It can also lead to fatigue for the players who are on the roster, as they will have to play more minutes.