Kevin Durant's alleged rift with Suns superstar explained by former NBA champion Richard Jefferson

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 NBA season with aspirations of competing at the top of the Western Conference. While their start was promising, the team’s performance and results have faltered, leaving them far from their initial goals. Richard Jefferson recently provided details on the alleged rift between Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Jefferson began by questioning the effectiveness of Durant‘s past partnerships: “At what time has KD teaming up with his boys worked out the way he would like?” He continued, “Before, he loved Devin Booker. There was mutual respect,” before adding, “Now, they’re not getting along.”

The former NBA champions with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 pointed out that Durant and Booker had a strong relationship when Kevin arrived in Phoenix from Brooklyn in 2023. However, he suggests that their chemistry has soured recently, and this discord may be a significant factor in the Suns’ underperformance this season.

Despite the challenges, Jefferson emphasized Durant’s ongoing value to the team, even at 36 years old. “He’s still one of the best players in the NBA,” he stated. “I think he can still lead a team to a championship.”

Jefferson also noted that Durant’s influence in Phoenix remains substantial, possibly affecting future decisions such as trades. “Don’t mess with Bradley Beal. Bradley Beal’s out. Now, they’re going to bring in Jimmy Butler potentially because that’s what KD wants.”

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers

What happened to the Suns this season?

The Suns entered the 2024-25 season with high hopes, bolstered by their early performances. They won 8 of their first 9 games and were sitting atop the Western Conference standings. However, as the season progressed, their fortunes took a downturn, and now they find themselves far from their expectations.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Suns are among the four worst teams in the West with a 17-19 record, having lost 8 of their last 11 games. Despite strong individual performances from Durant (eighth in the league with 27.2 points per game) and Booker (18th with 24.4 points per game), the team has struggled to find consistent success.

Can Jimmy Butler help the Suns?

Amid rumors of tension between Durant and Booker, and concerns over Bradley Beal’s new role coming off the bench, the Suns have also been linked to a potential trade for Jimmy Butler before the deadline.

If the Suns manage to acquire Butler, who has been in conflict with the Miami Heat for over a week, they could gain a much-needed superstar to reinvigorate the team. However, questions remain about Butler’s physical condition and recent inconsistent performances, leaving some uncertain whether a change of scenery would resolve his struggles.