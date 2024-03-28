The Los Angeles Clippers have already signed Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, but there haven’t been any updates regarding Paul George. More often than not, that’s not great news.

He could become the most sought-after free agent in the NBA, as he has a player option for next season. And according to a report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer, that’s a big possibility.

Should that be the case, then the Philadelphia 76ers are the team to keep an eye on, per his report. Apparently, they’ve been keeping tabs on his situation for quite a while now.

Sixers Want Paul George

“The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported Thursdaythe Philadelphia 76ers’ ‘desire to acquire Paul George in free agency is the NBA’s worst-kept secret.’ Pompey added that ‘there are some who expect both sides to reach an agreement,'” wrote Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report.

Zucker adds that the Sixers are in a position to clear up north of $75 million in cap space next season, so they could definitely be the strongest player in the PG-13’s sweepstakes:

“The Sixers can clear up to $76.8 million in salary cap space next year, per Spotrac, so the addition of a major star feels inevitable. George can opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason and will be one of the top free agents on the board if that happens,” he added.

Needless to say, signing George, who’s 33 years old already, comes with a big risk of injury. Also, making a run at him would most likely put Tyrese Maxey’s contract extension on standby.

Then again, we’re talking about one of the best two-way players in the game, and the Sixers will continue to be a championship contender for as long as Joel Embiid is out there.