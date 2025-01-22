The Phoenix Suns are making headlines in the trade market, with reports suggesting they have shown interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler as part of a potential deal. Rumors indicated that Bradley Beal could be involved in the transaction heading to the Heat, but as of now, no concrete updates have surfaced. On Tuesday, a new development emerged as reports hinted at mutual interest between Beal and a franchise with an NBA championship pedigree.

Beal has been a pivotal addition alongside stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, contributing significantly to head coach Mike Budenholzer’s game plans. Despite Beal’s impact, the Suns‘ front office is reportedly exploring trade options to strengthen their roster and bolster their championship aspirations.

Speculation has linked Beal to the Milwaukee Bucks, with mutual interest reportedly growing between the two parties. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro revealed that Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. “Bradley Beal is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Bucks,” Gambadoro stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Beal moves to Milwaukee, a multi-team trade could be in play. This scenario might send Butler to Phoenix for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, creating significant shake-ups in the league as teams vie for postseason dominance.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game vs. the Kings at Footprint Center on January 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertisement

Beal could spark a blockbuster four-team trade

Rumors of Suns player joining the Bucks have set the NBA rumor mill abuzz, with reports suggesting a potential blockbuster trade involving four teams. If the speculation proves accurate, the most significant impact could see one of the league’s top talents heading to Arizona to team up with the Suns.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant offers brutally honest assessment of Phoenix struggles after loss to Cleveland

According to Forbes reporter Evan Sidery, the Suns, Bucks, Rockets, and a fourth team acting as a financial facilitator are reportedly in talks to make this mega-deal happen. “There’s some buzz building around a potential Jimmy Butler trade framework including the Heat, Suns, Bucks, and a facilitating fourth team,” Sidery revealed on X.

Advertisement

Sidery elaborated on the proposed trade structure: “Phoenix would receive Jimmy Butler. Milwaukee would receive Bradley Beal. Miami would receive Khris Middleton. The facilitator takes on salary.” If finalized, the move could lead to a major shake-up across the league, with three star players switching franchises and injecting fresh intrigue into the NBA landscape.

Bucks face challenges with Beal’s contract

While the possibility of Beal joining the Bucks is enticing, the deal presents significant financial challenges. According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, Milwaukee would need additional assets to accommodate Beal’s hefty contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bradley Beal gets brutally honest about his new role coming off the bench with the Suns

“The Bucks and Bradley Beal reportedly have mutual interest, but Milwaukee would most certainly require additional assets if they were to absorb Beal and the remaining three years of his five-year, $251M max deal,” Weinbach noted on X.

Despite mutual interest between Beal and the Bucks, the financial complexities of his contract could present hurdles that both sides must overcome to finalize this high-stakes trade.