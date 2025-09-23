Jayson Tatum introduces uncertainty among fan base ahead of Celtics’ upcoming season

Jayson Tatum, one of the NBA’s rising stars, was sidelined last season due to an Achilles tendon injury that necessitated surgery. Now in the recovery phase, focusing on muscle strengthening, Tatum is optimistic about the upcoming season with the Boston Celtics.

During an appearance on “Today With Jenna & Friends,” Tatum was queried about his prospects for returning this season. His answer was noncommittal, noting that he is still navigating the complexities of recovery.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Tatum remarked. “For me, my team, the doctors, and the organization, the priority is a full recovery, getting back to 100%. No rushing it. But I haven’t said, ‘I’m not playing this season,’ or anything definitive.”

This statement has left Celtics fans pondering his potential return. It’s important to recognize that recovery timelines for such injuries can vary significantly. However, Tatum’s discipline and determination make him a prime candidate for an impressive comeback.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts.

Tatum’s ambitions for the season ahead

Despite the setback, Tatum’s motivation appears unwavering. When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, he offered a teaser during the same TV interview.

“I have a goal in mind… not going to say it,” Tatum shared, “but I’m not working out and rehabbing six days a week for nothing.” This enigmatic message has sparked excitement among the fan base, as they anticipate a rejuvenated Celtics roster poised for success.

Tatum on recognition in the NBA

In another media appearance, Tatum joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take,” where he discussed the challenge of receiving due credit in the league, being one of the main starts.

“I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling like credit is sometimes lacking,” Tatum explained. “That’s part of being one of the NBA’s elite. But I’m aware of the fans who truly appreciate what I bring to the game.”

