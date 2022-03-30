Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Brooklyn Nets will come against Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 183rd regular-season game. Interestingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 106 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 76 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 26, 2022, and it ended in a 126-123 win for the Nets away in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WLWLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks have an equal record of three triumphs and two defeats in their last five matches (LWWLW).

The Nets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.526. While the Bucks are placed six positions above them, in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.627. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 27, 1976, and it ended in a 96-91 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center in New York, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks'position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.