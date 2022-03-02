Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat face each other on Thursday at Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets will face Miami Heat at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season.

This will be their 132nd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Miami Heat are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 77 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 54 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 12, 2022, and it ended in a 115-111 win for the Heat at home in Miami. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Brooklyn Nets have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have only once, losing four times (LLWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have won four times in their last five matches (WWWWL).

The Nets currently sit in eighth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.508. While the Heat are placed seven positions above them, on top of the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.661. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to February 20, 1989, and it ended in a 117-109 win for the Nets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the Barclays Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via BetMGM